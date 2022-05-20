The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community feedback needed to drive Launceston Smart City Strategy

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISION: Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten and City of Launceston strategy, economic development and analytics team leader Jarred Ranson. Picture: Paul Scambler

As the City of Launceston looks to the future, the way forward will be laid by community feedback.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.