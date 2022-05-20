As the City of Launceston looks to the future, the way forward will be laid by community feedback.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the council's Smart City Strategy would consider a range of technologies, including smart sensors, open data, internet connectivity, electric vehicle chargers and more.
"What we've found in recent years is there has been a paradigm shift in terms of the technologies now available to local government that allow us to redefine the way we deliver services to our community," Cr van Zetten said.
"There are enormous opportunities through technologies like smart sensors to gain a real-time understanding of how people are using our city - whether it's the number of joggers using a certain trail, what times of day people prefer to visit our parks, or having access to up-to-the-minute data in emergency management scenarios."
Projects might include smart parking, such as knowing the nearest free park, how the recycling is collected or how lighting is utilised in parks and popular running tracks.
While Cr van Zetten had some ideas on how a smart city might look, he advocated for the strategy to be driven by the communities needs.
"It's extremely important so we want to get a strategy in place for the next five to 10 years at least to make sure that we're relevant," Cr van Zetten said.
"We really want to hear from the public. What they want to see, what are the areas we got to be looking at. It might be something that we're not even thinking about that they would love to see so we want to hear that and know that we consider that into our planning."
City of Launceston strategy, economic development and analytics team leader Jarred Ranson said Launceston had already developed a solid foundation of smart city projects in recent years, including the development of the state's largest free public Wi-Fi network, the development of 3D computer models of the city and the roll-out of a dedicated council-owned fibre-optic network.
"We now have a range of smart sensors across the city which can provide us real-time information on water levels in our river systems, pedestrian movement in our CBD, weather information, and even traffic noise levels on some of our CBD streets," Mr Ranson said. "But these technologies are only a drop in the bucket compared to what is expected to emerge in coming years."
The timeline of the strategy will depend on what sort of projects the public submits to the council with the plan coming out by the end of the year.
Launceston residents are invited to take part in a short online survey at launceston.tas.gov.au until May 31.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
