A Tasmanian band has released its debut single, with one band member hoping to inspire the students he teaches to follow their dreams.
It is usually students who gain inspiration from Tasmania's High School Rock Challenge, but for Launceston teacher and dad Alex Wadley it was a light bulb moment for him to do more for young Tasmanians.
Inspired by the talent of the young teenagers, Mr Wadley has joined with long-time bandmate and friend Alex Britton to establish the state's newest punk rock band Slow Down Sonic.
Fast forward two years and the band is releasing its debut single Searching.
"I actually walked away from one of the High School Rock Challenges and thought how can I add value to some of these kids in my role, when half of them have more talent in their little finger than I do full stop," Mr Wadley said.
"The answer was simple in the end, re-establish a band and put 100 per cent into it, and talk about those experiences at school, growing and learning with my students".
But it has not been without its challenges, finding a drummer proved to be elusive, jamming with multiple drummers off and on for over a year before eventually finding and settling on Daimon Shelton.
Produced and mixed by local talent Douglas Briton and mastered by Grammy Award Winning engineer William Bowden, also known as King Willy Sound, their new single Searching is out now.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
