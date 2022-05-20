HARVEST MARKET
Today
Advertisement
Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. Keep an eye out for Hawthorn mascot Hawka, as he gets into the best local, seasonal produce as part of Hawka's Fork.
Australian Musical Theatre Festival
Today and Tomorrow
Running from May 18 to 22, the festival program will feature performances, workshops, and other events including a specific schools' program to help nurture, build confidence and foster networks for talented young people from across the country. Headlining the festival are Paulini, Philip Quast and Chloe Dalimore, who be hosting workshops to share their musical expertise.
Millions Paws Walk
Sunday
There is set to be a sea of paws and feet as dog owners take part in the annual RSPCA Million Paws Walk. Once the walk is completed, there are many dog-related stalls and entertainment for all pooches as well as food and drink venues. The Launceston event will be held on Sunday, May 22 starting at 10am from the corner of Park and Patterson streets.
Shreklesque Show
June 11
Shreklesque is Shrek like you have never known it before. Be ready for a night of laughter, drag, burlesque, musical theatre and frivolity. The stage show, adapted from the 2001 movie, will bring the naughty and the raunchy to audiences in Launceston for a one-night-only performance in June. Shreklesque will be staged at the Princess Theatre on June 11. To purchase tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Dark Mofo
June 8-22
Advertisement
Winter is set to warm up once again as the iconic Dark Mofo festival returns to Hobart. Headlining the festival for 2022 is Australian music superstar and Grammy-nominated Kamilaroi artist The Kid LAROI, German electronic artist Nils Frahm and Japanese cult favourite Boris. The iconic festival is bringing back celebrations of the dark through large scale public art, food, drinks, music, art, fire, light and noise to light up the night. For full program and tickets visit the Dark Mofo website.
Tripod Show
June 10
Advertisement
Tripod has delighted audiences from pubs to concert halls to everything in between for the past 20 years. The musical comedy trio create original songs with witty banter and harmonies. Starting as buskers they have made their name in Australia as a comedy institution. They are taking to the Princess Theatre stage on June 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
