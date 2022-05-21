When Rod Chanler came across a photo in a store in Toowoomba, Queensland, he instantly identified her as an Australian nurse from World War I.
A collector of World War memorabilia, Mr Chanler easily identified her by the Australian Army Nursing service badge on the sleeve.
But despite being left a signature from the photographers studio that reads "Robinson Bros. Launceston", he has now spent the better part of a decade trying to identify the mysterious woman.
"A bit of information about the signature says Frederick Audrey Robinson, the more famous of the Robinson brothers, who set up a studio in Launceston sometime between 1908 and 1927,"
"So, maybe there's a family member or something from the Robinsons in town that might know something," Mr Chanler said.
All he knows about the brothers is that one of them died in Devon hospital, but hopes that someone in Launceston can identify the business, and the woman pictured.
"It's surprising what you learn from asking people that you wouldn't even know would have a clue about anything," he said.
Mr Chanler said that he contacted The Examiner nine years ago with the same question, but was left without an answer.
What he does have to aid his quest is a list of names of 32 Tasmanian nurses - 15 Australian Army nurses who served overseas, 13 home service nurses that served at home, and four unconfirmed.
"One of those names might pique someone's memory or interest," he said.
Despite the mystery, Mr Chanler insisted the hunt was simply part of the process.
"Not knowing - this is what makes it so much fun."
