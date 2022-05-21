Collector hunts for nurse's name

When Rod Chandler came across a photo in a store in Toowoomba, Queensland, he instantly identified her as an Australian nurse from World War I.
A collector of World War memorabilia, Mr Chandler easily identified her by the Australian Army Nursing service badge on the sleeve.
But despite being left a signature from the photographers studio that read "Robinson Bros. Launceston", he has now spent the better part of a decade trying to identify the mysterious woman.
"A bit of information about the signature says Frederick Audrey Robinson, the more famous of the Robinson brothers, who set up a studio in Launceston sometime between 1908 and 1927,"
"So, maybe there's a family member or something from the Robinsons in town that might know something," Mr Chandler said.
All he knows about the brothers is that one of them died in Devon hospital, but hopes someone in Launceston can identify the business, and the woman.
"It's surprising what you learn from asking people that you wouldn't think would have a clue about it," he said.
Mr Chandler said that he contacted The Examiner nine years ago with the same question, but was left without an answer.
What he does have to aid him is a list of names of 32 Tasmanian nurses - 15 Australian Army nurses who served overseas, 13 nurses that served at home, and four unconfirmed.
"One of those names might pique someone's memory or interest," he said.
Despite the mystery, Mr Chandler insisted this was simply part of the process.
"Not knowing - this is what makes it so much fun."
