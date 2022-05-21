The legacy of Tasmania's first Harbour Master continues to inspire future generations, with Lachlan Bird being recognised as this year's recipient of the University of Tasmania's TasPorts Charles Black Scholarship.
The scholarship is named after Master Mariner and Tasmania's first Harbour Master, Captain Charles Black, who dedicated more than 30 years to the state's maritime sector.
TasPorts chief executive Anthony Donald said the scholarship paid tribute to Captain Black's contribution by providing a Tasmanian first-year undergraduate student with up to four years of financial support to pursue a career in maritime at the Australian Maritime College in Newstead.
"I continue to be proud to see this scholarship provided to an aspiring mariner each year, recognising Charles' contribution to Tasmania, while also providing unique opportunities to the next generation pursuing a future in the maritime sector," Mr Donald said.
The 2022 scholarship recipient is Lachlan Bird, who is studying a Bachelor of Maritime Engineering (Honours) at Launceston's AMC.
Choosing this study path to complement his love of the water, Lachlan is an accomplished sailor who has grown up around water and has competed in national and world competitions.
"This scholarship will support my studies at AMC, allowing me to build and gain knowledge in the marine field and focus on my studies, while I maintain my sports and other commitments," Lachlan said.
The Charles Black scholarship provides both financial and vocational support.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
