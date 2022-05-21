The Examiner
University of Tasmania's TasPorts Charles Black Scholarship awarded

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
May 21 2022 - 1:30am
SCHOLARSHIP: TasPorts chief executive Anthony Donald and scholarship recipient Lachlan Bird. Picture: Supplied

The legacy of Tasmania's first Harbour Master continues to inspire future generations, with Lachlan Bird being recognised as this year's recipient of the University of Tasmania's TasPorts Charles Black Scholarship.

