As the big day approaches, Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer visited the Trevallyn Bowls Club and Community Club on Wednesday morning baring a gift.
Ms Archer announced $150,000 to repair the club's leaky roof should a Liberal government be re-elected.
Advertisement
"This facility has been here for a long time," Ms Archer said.
"It's well utilised by the community both in terms of the bowls club, but also as a genuine community space here in Trevallyn."
Club member Colin Burns said the main function room had severe leaks and needed to be replaced.
"There's always something happening. There's always something in the kitchen. There's always something on in this in this room because it's a function centre," Mr Burns said.
"Unfortunately, it doesn't really work when it's leaking. It's an old facility now that's 55 years old, hopefully, we can see a new roof and this organisation and this club goes forward into the future."
The roofing plan has been costed, so the $150,000 will fully fund the project.
If re-elected, the roof should be replaced by the end of the year.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.