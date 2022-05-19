The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | May 20, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 19 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morrison's 'bulldozer' mentality has got the job done when needed

A BULLDOZER'S MENTALITY 

BULLDOZERS have played a major role in building almost every Australian industrial, agricultural, transport, forestry and mining projects that benefit our entire community and economy. Examples, Snowy Hydro, Ord River dam and irrigation scheme, roads, rail, mines, airports and so on.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.