Morrison's 'bulldozer' mentality has got the job done when needed

This PM is an accused bully, slow to act or missing in action when it comes to the bushfires, the floods, COVID masks, vaccinations, RATs, climate change and more. In effect, we all did it without him so why keep him there? As a former Tasmanian Young Liberal, our federal Liberals are a drain on the public purse and just here to look after themselves. Cronyism in relation to appointments to a government agency (the AAT) has risen from six in 100 under John Howard to two in five under this government.

