The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch
What's on

Paulini, Philip Quast and Chloe Dalimore headline 2022 festival

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opening of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival

Participants in the 2022 Australian Musical Theatre Festival warmed up their vocal chords on Wednesday, to mark the start of the festival in style.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.