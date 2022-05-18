Participants in the 2022 Australian Musical Theatre Festival warmed up their vocal chords on Wednesday, to mark the start of the festival in style.
The Launceston College Vocal ensemble and performer Samantha Hammersley entertained those in the Brisbane Street Mall to officially mark the start of the event, performing songs from the musicals Wicked, Muriel's Wedding and Funny Girl.
Advertisement
Running from May 18 to 22, the festival program will feature performances, workshops, and other events including a specific schools program to help nurture, build confidence and foster networks for talented young people from across the country.
Headlining the festival are Paulini, Philip Quast and Chloe Dalimore, who be hosting workshops to share their musical expertise.
Festival Artistic Director Tyran Parke is thrilled by the range of topics being covered in the workshops and is proud to offer a workshops program that focuses on teaching core industry skills in exciting formats.
"We all love watching musicals. But we all know that one of the best ways to learn is by doing," he said.
"It gives attendees real-life experience, right in front of professionals, who can offer feedback, support and advice."
Mr Parke said that there are workshops for every ability.
"It doesn't matter what level of experience someone has or which area they're interested in, everyone will be able to soak in some knowledge," he said.
"Just being in the presence of these superstar performers and world-renowned teachers will be exciting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.