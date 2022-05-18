Map name draws ire

A prominent Tasmanian indigenous advocate has demanded that the state government withdraw recently published maps for circulation after a racist name was used to identify a remote island.
The Crown Lands Maps services have published maps with the name "Niggerhead Rock" to identify an island near Titima/Trefoil on the far North-West.
Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell said it was a disgrace that the maps were published with the offensive island name on it.
"It is unforgivable that any government in this day and age would publish such racist nomenclature," he said.
"The origin of the name clearly was generated by white racists who couldn't care less about the effect on Aboriginal people of slurs such as 'nigger' when referring to us."
Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation culture and capability coordinator Camilla Woolley said it agreed with Mr Mansell's comments.
"It needs to be either removed from the map or renamed," she said.
"That would involve research and consultation with the Aboriginal community of Circular Head."
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch stated that names such as that were historical references to places but said that "the Tasmanian Government appreciate that these are offensive".
"We agree that these names should not appear on Tasmanian Government publications or any contemporary publication," he said.
"I have discussed with the Secretary of NRE Tas, and the Government will seek to immediately suppress these historic names from online publications.
"The Government will also seek further advice about how to remove existing printed publications from the TasMap shelves where they are sold and have them reprinted."
