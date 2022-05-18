Northern Tasmanians are being encouraged to give their home city a shout out for Tasmania's Top Tourism Town, where Launceston has been announced as a finalist.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said tourists enjoy Launceston's "small-town feel with big-city conveniences."
"We're a city that's on the rise, now recognised as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and having recently taken out the Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Award," he said.
"We've got fantastic community spaces like UTAS Stadium, the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Riverbend Park and the Cataract Gorge, but we don't have the hustle and bustle of larger cities."
Cr van Zetten said he has a personal hidden gem favourite in town.
"The Duck Reach Museum is a really incredible place that some visitors aren't aware of when they arrive in Launceston. The Duck Reach Museum is the former Duck Reach Power Station site and is located in the incredible setting of the Cataract Gorge, accessed by a cable bridge," he said.
"It's a great reminder of Launceston's spirit as a pioneering and innovative city and well worth a visit."
Tourism Industry Council Tasmania CEO, Luke Martin said Tasmanians have an important role in the judging process.
"We're asking Tasmanians to visit the website and to carefully review the entries, and then vote for their favourite town," he said.
"The voting will directly contribute to the entrants overall score and help determine our Tassie winners."
To vote, visit tassiestoptourismtown.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
