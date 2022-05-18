I've done a few runs with the wheelbarrow to get a feel for it, but I'll start ramping that training up once we get a little bit closer to the event- Jade Child
Launceston's largest mass participation sporting event is set to take place next month, and for the first time will include equipment typically found on a worksite.
Advertisement
The Launceston Running Festival will again be held on the Queen's Birthday Weekend and include a half-marathon, 10-kilometre race, five-kilometre, as well as one-mile events.
However this year, which is the third edition to be held in the past 18-months, the event will include a participant pushing along a wheelbarrow.
Launceston tradie Jade Child was originally set to participate in the Great Wheelbarrow Race in North Queensland, a race in which competitors push a wheelbarrow across a 140-kilometre stretch over three days.
Mr Child said he was unable to attend that particular event this year, so he decided to bring it to Launceston instead.
"I'm still planning to do that race next year, but I thought instead of missing out altogether, I'd bring my wheelbarrow along to complete the half-marathon in the Launceston Running Festival," he said.
Mr Child said running with the wheelbarrow was a completely different challenge from a regular marathon.
"I've done a few runs with the wheelbarrow to get a feel for it, but I'll start ramping that training up once we get a little bit closer to the event," he said.
"You've got to be thinking a little bit more to navigate the wheelbarrow, and it's a little bit taxing on the shoulders and lower back."
Mr Child said he would be raising money for Loaves and Fishes Tasmania during the run, an organisation that specialises in providing emergency food to Tasmanians doing it tough.
"I've done some work with those guys over the years, mainly with the winter solstice swim, I've got a good relationship with them and like what they do," he said.
Race director Richard Welsh said the event normally pulled in around 1400 participants and revealed that 1000 had already signed up for this year's event, including 50 from around the world.
He said if anyone couldn't make it they would be able to participate virtually too.
Advertisement
"Fun runs are for everybody, they don't discriminate, anybody can come and do any of these events and it's about the most inclusive and healthiest activity you can do and plenty of great members of the community come out to do it," he said.
"We'll have the roads closed plenty of hours so take your time out there." Proceeds from the event are set to go to the Clifford Craig Foundation. For more visit www.launcestonrunningfestival.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.