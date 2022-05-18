The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wheelbarrow to be pushed during 2022 Launceston Running Festival

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
May 18 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I've done a few runs with the wheelbarrow to get a feel for it, but I'll start ramping that training up once we get a little bit closer to the event

- Jade Child
Launceston tradie Jade Child will compete in the Launceston Running Festival to raise funds for charity Loaves and Fishes Tasmania.

Launceston's largest mass participation sporting event is set to take place next month, and for the first time will include equipment typically found on a worksite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.