The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Covid

Hospitality sector rejoices as Tasmanian government removes Covid safe density restrictions

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:05am, first published 4:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Open slather in bars, pubs and restaurants as COVID restrictions canned

All and sundry will be welcome in hospitality venues across Tasmania after the state government announced its intention to remove density restrictions on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.