Open slather in bars, pubs and restaurants as COVID restrictions canned

All and sundry will be welcome in hospitality venues across Tasmania after the state government announced its intention to remove density restrictions on Friday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said from midnight on Friday the one person per two square metre density restriction will no longer be required in all premises, including pubs, clubs, stadiums and festivals.
He added that mask restrictions will be discussed in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, influenza has entered the state and Public Health is reminding all Tasmanians to get up-to-date with their booster doses for COVID-19 and their flu vaccines.
Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said removing the restriction was a step in the right direction to help the sector bounce back to pre-COVID trade levels.
"This is a significant milestone as some venues have been capped at how many customers they have been allowed to let enter a premises, despite the upward trend in visitation in recent months," he said.
"While COVID is still prevalent in our community, Tasmanians have been extremely vigilant and I know all our operators continue to provide the safest environment possible for their patrons."
Despite the ease in restrictions, Mr Rockliff reminded everyone to practice COVID-safe behaviours, will which continue to protect against both COVID and influenza.
"While we are stepping down restrictions it does not mean we lose our COVID safe behaviours, this is everyone's responsibility," he said.
Please continue to practice good hand hygiene, follow social distancing, test when you have symptoms, wear masks where required in high-risk settings if you choose to do so for your own protection."
