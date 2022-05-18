Tasmanian living costs growing more than twice as fast as wages

Tasmanian wages growth leads the nation, but is being more than doubled by price inflation as workers in the state continue to go backwards.
Wages in the state grew by 2.8 per cent in the year to March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated in its wage price index.
That was matched only by the ACT, with national wages up by 2.4 per cent annually.
The Tasmanian rate of increase would normally be seen as solid.
The problem for Tasmanian workers is that Hobart inflation - the best available measure for the state - surged by 5.8 per cent in the year to March, meaning real incomes decreased.
The Hobart inflation growth, including an eye-watering 2 per cent increase in the March quarter alone, was driven by a range of factors.
Food prices were up 4.4 per cent in a year and housing costs rose by 8.1 per cent.
Transport costs - driven by fuel costs - shot up by 19.5 per cent and education costs by 4.6 per cent.
The Tasmanian wage price index increased by 0.6 per cent in the March quarter, mirroring national growth.
Unions seized on the figures to continue their push for a substantial wage rise.
The ACTU has been pushing for a 5.5 per cent increase to the minimum wage via the Fair Work Commission's Annual Wage Review.
"Almost a decade of low wage growth and cost of living increases mean that the average Australian worker lost $800 in real terms last year and are projected to lose another $4000 in by the end of 2022," the ACTU said on Wednesday.
"Further real wage cuts will strangle discretionary spending and harm the economy."
ACTU secretary Sally McManus said minimum wage workers spent every dollar they earned and avoiding real pay cuts was needed to keep money flowing to small business.
"Profits are up 13 per cent, sales up over 10 per cent, CEO pay up 24 per cent," Ms McManus said.
"It is not acceptable that the only people who do not recover financially from the pandemic are the frontline workers who put their health at risk for the whole community.
"(Prime Minister) Scott Morrison is endorsing a pay cut in real terms for one in four workers at a time when many can hardly afford rent or groceries.
"While lettuce is reaching $5, and fuel is creeping back up to $2 a litre, every dollar makes a difference.
"Mr Morrison won't even commit to a $1 per hour pay increase, leaving them in a cost of living crisis."
Mr Morrison has said a 5.1 per cent increase would add to inflationary pressures.
He has also said the government supported wage rises "on a sustainable basis".
Braddon Labor candidate Chris Lynch said: "Everything is going up except Tasmanians' wages."
"We know that low wages growth is a deliberate design feature of this government's economic architecture.
"The Liberals planned these real wage cuts."
