Australia's better future begins right here

As the federal election bears down on us, Engineers Australia (Tasmania) wants to know what the major parties - and those members of Parliament who may hold the balance of power - will do for the real future of the country.
In Tasmania, we believe all levels of government should focus on and invest in the people who will create our future; children and young people.
We must encourage more children and primary and secondary schools to concentrate on STEM - science, technology, engineering and maths.
STEM is where the future of employment for our children lies.
We must also encourage more Tasmanian women into STEM roles and jobs.
In this election, understandably, there is huge focus on the societal pillars of cost of living, access to health care and availability of affordable housing.
We believe climate change must be considered in any government's approach to resolving these challenges. Climate change overhangs everything we do for the future.
Tasmania's carbon emission profile is unique in Australia, and in rare company globally, in that our state currently has a net zero carbon emission profile.
Tasmania can build on this advantage and be the state "open for carbon zero businesses".
Tasmania has significant opportunities to attract investment in innovative climate change reduction technologies, such as Tasmanian-grown asparagopsis seaweed.
When this seaweed is fed to cattle it reduces methane emissions and can help Tasmania remain net zero while providing highly-skilled regional jobs and further export opportunities for our beef and dairy produce.
We have the potential to lead the nation in renewable and decarbonised energy production.
We have the experience in hydro-electric and wind generation and distribution, and some of the world's best wind resources.
A second power cable to the mainland and producing and selling green hydrogen are two logical next steps to create value from our natural competitive advantages in a carbon-constrained world.
Tasmanian industrial zones such as Bell Bay provide ready-made sites on which to base such investments.
Increased pressure on water supplies globally will impact food security.
For Tasmania this is both an opportunity and a responsibility to sustainably manage our natural advantage in water resources while increasing the range and value of our agricultural produce.
The COVID pandemic has highlighted the importance of our island status, and the need to maintain a strong and comprehensive health system for the benefit of all Tasmanians.
It will also assist in encouraging health workers to choose Tasmania as a preferred place to live and work.
With our renewable and zero carbon electricity supply system, we can lead Australia in creating and running low-cost net zero carbon homes, commercial and government buildings. We also need to have greater incentives statewide for the replacement of old-world gas and wood heating and cooking systems in existing homes.
The COVID pandemic has led to a dramatic increase in Australians working remotely and from home, including increasing migration from cities to regional areas.
Regional Tasmania can become a destination of choice for home-based businesses, skilled workers and professionals post-pandemic, but we need faster and more reliable broadband and wireless infrastructure to do so.
Transport infrastructure development is the key to keeping us connected across our wonderful state.
Projects like the Bridgewater Bridge, the South East Traffic Solution and Midland Highway and Bass Highway action plans are very welcome and will improve productivity in the state.
We have already seen the success of the Derwent Ferry trial.
What we now need across the state is a coordinated approach to community connectivity using low carbon commuter technology and micro-transport infrastructure (walking and bike paths).
As we have noted, more roads are part of the answer, but we also must look at required infrastructure for the next two decades and beyond as more and more electric cars, and more affordable models, come on line.
Encouraging uptake of low emission and electric vehicles through investment in electric charging stations will allow Tasmania to lead the way in clean technology, reducing cost and dependency on imported fuels.
All Tasmanians feel proud when we head up national and international lists as being among the "Top 10" destinations for tourism and lifestyle.
It's our job to keep our state "clean and green" while securing a sustainable future for the next generation of Tasmanians.
It's time we led the world in the best place to live for the long-term future of our planet.
At Engineers Australia (Tasmania) we look forward to engaging with the Tasmanian community as engineers will play the key role in delivering the projects and technologies required to meet Tasmania's needs.
We encourage all federal election candidates to take note of Tasmania's needs and unique opportunities and to support investment in our future.
