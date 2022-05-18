The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Codi Jordan closing in on rare jockeys' premiership win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SETTING PACE: Wesley Vale-based apprentice Codi Jordan is 11 wins clear on the jockeys' premiership with 11 meetings to go.
Apprentice Tayah Stalker is keen to have her indentures transferred to John Blacker.
Derasa's sire Squamosa is to stand at Brooklyn Park Stud at Evandale.

Advertisement

Ad

With only 11 meetings remaining, apprentice Codi Jordan has an 11-win lead on the Tasmanian jockeys' premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.