The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian cyclists Zack Gilmore, Will Eaves, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, Sam Fox and Izzy Flint reap European racing experience

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Eaves. Picture: TIS

Tasmanian cyclists have been active on a variety of bikes across Europe.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.