Tasmanian cyclists have been active on a variety of bikes across Europe.
In Ruddervoorde, Belgium, Legana's Zack Gilmore recorded his first top-10 European finish, coming eighth where his father, Matt, had finished third back in 1998.
Matt Gilmore has been assisting an Australian under-19 endurance camp and at the same race saw his Tasmanian Institute of Sport high performance riders Will Eaves and Felicity Wilson-Haffenden finish second and third respectively.
Hamish McKenzie and Campbell Palmer are also competing in UCI Nations Cup events to gain international experience.
Launceston's Sam Fox and Izzy Flint are achieving the same objectives albeit with fatter tyres as the former Riverside High students grace the mountain bike world cup circuit.
Fox was delighted with a 13th place in the under-23 category in Albstadt.
"All smiles for my top world cup result yet," he said on Instagram. "Plenty of good sensations as I moved through the field."
Fox's other world cup finishes have been 48th, 36th, 19th and 29th. "I'm excited to see what's to come as we build into a long season," he added.
Flint was also pleased with her performance in Germany before the pair both raced again at Nove Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic.
"I had no idea what to expect but I learned so much and it just left me wanting more," Flint posted.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
