The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Launceston youth charged over stabbing incident on St John Street

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:09am, first published May 17 2022 - 11:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two youths involved in St John Street stabbing

A young man was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with a stab wound to his shoulder following an altercation on St John Street yesterday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.