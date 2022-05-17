Two youths involved in St John Street stabbing

A young man was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with a stab wound to his shoulder following an altercation on St John Street yesterday.
Tasmania Police were initially called to an altercation near Tattlers Arcade following several reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths at 1:50pm on Tuesday.
As a result of the altercation, one youth received a stab wound to his shoulder and was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries - no other parties were wounded in the altercation.
A spokesperson from the LGH confirmed the offending youth had been admitted to the hospital with a wound to the shoulder and was in a stable condition.
Police advised they received several calls from members of the public concerning the incident, with several uniformed officers attending the scene.
Immediate assistance from members of the public resulted in the arrest of the offending youth, who was found in possession of a knife.
Forensic officers were also called to the scene with Police advising the stabbing may have been a targeted incident as the parties involved were known to each other.
Police have advised the offending youth has been charged while further investigations are ongoing.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
