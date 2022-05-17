Abandoning the branding a telling move

Political parties are rather invested in their branding.
That's particularly obvious in election campaigns when we see the corflute signs in red, blue, green, yellow and orange too dominate our streetscapes.
It's more than their colours though; it's their names, their messaging, and so on.
They demand that their candidates adopt their branding in everything they do; right down to the fonts that they use.
What it's all about is that for most voters - though not all - it is less about whose name is on the ballot paper and more the party, their leader, their policies.
So when a candidate starts dropping the party logo, adopting a different colour scheme and making it all about them, it speaks volumes.
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer has done exactly that in the last days of her fight for her political survival.
Her latest ads feature the words "Keep Bridget in Bass" and her image on a purple background.
Interestingly, they still carry in small print the authorisation of the Liberal Party's Tasmanian state director.
Not only is Ms Archer's party seemingly aware and accepting of this strategy then, it is also possibly responsible for the idea.
In contrast, in the North-West, her Braddon colleague, Gavin Pearce, is still using the Liberal logo, its election slogan and its trademark blue.
Bass and Braddon are both electorates to watch on Saturday night.
Indeed, Ms Archer has the tightest margin among seats held by the Coalition, winning in 2019 by fewer than 600 votes.
If a national swing to Labor occurs, as the polls predict, then she will need to hold on to every single vote she can.
It would seem it has dawned on Ms Archer and her strategists that it's not enough to be the standard-bearer in Bass for the Morrison government.
Rather, that this could prove to be her undoing if voters are waiting for the PM at the polling booths with their proverbial baseball bats.
To some extent, Ms Archer has already differentiated herself by her much-publicised breaks from the government on an integrity commission and religious freedom.
Still, in seeking to be seen as her own person, in the last week of the campaign, the Bass MP is sending a message that the brand is damaged; that she herself believes the Liberals are on the nose.
Saturday night will reveal if she's right.
