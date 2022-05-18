Tasmania's Integrity Commission is looking into ways to improve oversight of the state's lobbyists, including potentially expanding restrictions on former public officers moving into lobbying activities.
The state's corruption watchdog will take over responsibility for the lobbyist register and code of conduct this year, which has been administered by the Department of Premier and Cabinet since 2009.
Tasmania is the only state that has yet to prohibit lobbyists from getting success fees, which the Integrity Commission described as a potential "incentive for misconduct" that could bias or distort public decision-making.
There are 66 entities listed on the state's lobbyist register where their clients are also listed, but not the object of their lobbying activity or the government institutions or officials who are being lobbied.
The OECD recommends making all of this information publicly available.
Among those listed is former premier Paul Lennon's lobbying firm Paramul, which has clients including Federal Group, Neville Smith Forest Products, Midway Ltd and ARTEC. Public relations firm Font PR has 45 clients.
Lobbying is defined as carrying out lobbying activities of government ministers and MPs, ministerial advisors or heads of government agencies on behalf of third parties.
The Integrity Commission released a consultation paper on Wednesday as a precursor to reform in the area, inviting the public to provide feedback.
The paper outlines how Tasmania compares with other states and territories, as well as internationally, highlighting best practice in ensuring adequate oversight.
Tasmania has a 12-month cooling off period before former public officers can become lobbyists, but this is not legally enforceable as the state's system is only administrative.
The paper asks respondents to consider whether bans on this would be appropriate, or if the period should be extended.
The Integrity Commission noted that such lobbying relationships were always open to perceived conflicts of interest.
"Former government officials make up a large and growing share of commercial lobbyists at the federal level in Australia because lobbying firms that employ former government officials are more successful at getting meetings with government," the paper reads.
"The revolving door creates 'industry-friendly networks' which can warp access to politicians.
"The best lobbyists do not merely lobby a government contact: they lobby a former colleague or sometimes a friend. This immediately creates a conflict of interest that cannot be overcome."
The only penalty for lobbyists that breach the code of conduct is removal from the register, while public officers could face sanctions under their workplace codes. But even if they are removed from the register, there is no penalty for non-registered lobbyists communicating with a government representative.
There was also discussion around publishing ministerial diaries several times a year, which occurs in NSW and Queensland.
The Integrity Commission paper stated that thorough oversight of the sector could improve public confidence in governance.
"Lobbying is usually conducted in private, with little, if any, public accountability for meetings or issues discussed. It can create perceptions of decisions being made to serve particular interests, rather than the public interest," the paper reads.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
