Tasmania's lobbying oversight faces reform for first time since 2009 as Integrity Commission releases discussion paper

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:38am, first published 1:00am
Some of Tasmania's more prominent lobbyists include Font PR's Brad Stansfield and former premier Paul Lennon, who each have a long list of clients.

Tasmania's Integrity Commission is looking into ways to improve oversight of the state's lobbyists, including potentially expanding restrictions on former public officers moving into lobbying activities.

