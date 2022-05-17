No lifeline found for YMCA Launceston, management confirms D-day

After efforts by the community to save YMCA Launceston, the organisation has announced the recreation centre's doors will close on June 4.
YMCA Launceston manager Rachael Dobson said on Tuesday afternoon that the emergency funding required to save the centre had "unfortunately" been unsuccessful.
Advertisement
"Programs will run as usual until our last day on Saturday, June 4," she said.
"Our priority over the next three weeks will be continuing to support staff in finding alternative employment, assisting where we can in finding other services that may suit our members, and working with [the City of Launceston] council on exiting the building."
She expressed her disappointment in the outcome and said it was a "deeply sad time for our community and staff".
"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we have been encouraged by our community's support over the last few weeks," she said.
"We extend our deepest thanks to the entire Launceston community. Over the next three weeks, please keep visiting the centre, sharing your stories and connecting with each other."
According to the Australian Charities and Not-for-profit Commission, the YMCA Launceston reported a $205,000 loss in 2020 and is three months overdue reporting its 2021 financial report as of April 28.
The Examiner previously reported earlier in May that the City of Launceston said they would not be able to help.
"The YMCA has made a positive contribution to Launceston over many years; however the City of Launceston is not in a position to provide additional funds for such a significant shortfall," Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said at the time.
Councillor Alan Harris echoed those thoughts and the importance of having community facilities in all areas of Launceston, saying at the time that for the past 50 years the YMCA had been a much-loved part of Kings Meadows.
"The YMCA's building is located on council-owned land and if the current operator ceases trading, it is my hope that another community-based organisation can step in and utilise the building for the benefit of the local community," he said.
Ms Dobson, the Y Launceston and members of the community had lobbied the City of Launceston, the state and federal governments and Liberal Bass MHR Bridget Archer for support, among others.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.