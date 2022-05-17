The Examiner
Efforts to save the Y Launceston not enough, centre to close on June 4

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
May 17 2022
No lifeline found for YMCA Launceston, management confirms D-day

After efforts by the community to save YMCA Launceston, the organisation has announced the recreation centre's doors will close on June 4.

