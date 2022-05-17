Skills investment: training opportunities in primary sector

The fruit, vegetable and wine sectors will benefit from supervisor and leadership training that will be offered by training providers.
The state government is calling for proposals from Endorsed Registered Traininhg Organisations to provide targeted horticultural, viticultural and agricultural training for 125 new farming supervisors.
Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Minister Roger Jaensch said it is expected that one ERTO will be selected to run the training program and provide a central agency for employers to meet the training needs of their supervisory staff.
He said TasTAFE is eligible to apply for the contestable training program, and is already guaranteed 80 per cent of the goverment's skills and training program.
"Proposals are now being sought from training organisations to provide industry-specific training for up to 125 new supervisors which will focus on work health and safety, leading effective teams, coordinating work site activities and quality assurance," he said.
"Contestable funding is an important component of supporting Tasmania's RTO sector, ensuring there are opportunities for specialised training providers to deliver high quality training for Tasmanians.+
Training will need to be tailored to the fruit, vegetable and wine grape growing sectors to address current and future workforce needs, and we thank the agricultural sector for providing feedback on how our training system can best support them.
Fruit Growers Association of Tasmania chief executive Peter Cornish said changes to the horticultural award meant changes for growers, and this extra training for supervisors would assist as those change rolls out.
He said managing productivity under the new minimum daily wage would be required.
"If we can get ahead and advance on that, make it clear to people and manage it in a progressive and inclusive way right from the outset, then there will be a better outcome for everyone."
He said it would also help smaller farms who normally deal with a handful of staff adequately manage high staffing levels during the picking seasons.
"We have 1500 ongoing employeed in the fruit sector but thta peaks up to an extra 8000 people during the season. This is a really good program to ensure the skills and capabilites are in place to manage that increase."
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said effective farm leadership was a key factor in ongoing agricultural success and meeing the needs of the industry.
