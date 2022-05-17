Tasmania's regional areas are experiencing the fastest increase in average residential rents over the past 12 months, including one region which has seen rents increase by $90 a week.
Analysis of MyBond data undertaken by the Tenants' Union of Tasmania comparing the March quarter with the same period last year found the impact of rising rents in the cities was flowing into the country.
The central north - which takes in Campbell Town, Evandale, Longford, Deloraine, Westbury, Sheffield and Latrobe - saw a 25 per cent increase in the average weekly rental price of a three-bedroom dwelling.
This was followed by inner and outer Launceston and Burnie.
For two-bedroom dwellings, the fastest rate of increase was in Devonport at 22 per cent, followed by the rural North-West and outer Launceston.
The average weekly cost of a two-bedroom dwelling in the North-West had surpassed $300.
Tenants' Union principal solicitor Ben Bartl said the $90-a-week increase in the central north was one of the highest seen as part of its quarterly rental updates.
"A lack of supply and skyrocketing rents in Launceston has resulted in more residential tenants having to look further afield for affordable accommodation," he said.
"Whilst the lack of supply is one factor that has seen rents increase, the state government's failure to regulate rent increases means that many real estate agencies seek the maximum amount rather than what is fair."
The population of the Launceston council area slightly decreased in 2021 according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, while there was an increase in the Northern Midlands and Meander Valley.
The government aims to have 1500 additional social and affordable homes completed by mid-next year, and a further 2000 by 2027.
Legislation will be introduced in the coming months to create a new statutory body, Housing Tasmania, aimed at adding 1000 social and affordable homes per year until 2032. The reform is part of the carve up of Communities Tasmania, which currently oversees housing.
The government has also argued that its land tax relief would put downward pressure on rents.
The National Association of Tenants' Organisations sent questions to each major party ahead of the federal election on policies for renters and increasing the supply of affordable homes.
The Coalition did not respond.
Labor pointed to its proposed $10 billion housing future fund which it would use to add 30,000 social and affordable dwellings over five years, while the Greens want a target of one million new public houses over 20 years.
In response to a question about putting downward pressure on property prices and easing property speculation, Labor highlighted its plans to establish a National Housing Supply and Affordability Council, which would bring together states and the Commonwealth with other housing stakeholders.
The Greens have promised to abolish the capital gains tax discount and restrict negative gearing.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier announced an additional $500 million in low-cost finance through the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation to add 2500 more social and affordable houses.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
