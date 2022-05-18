Heartfelt support for changing the 'rule book'

For Australia's first Aboriginal Paralympian, Kevin Coombs, recognition of Aboriginal Australians in our Constitution is long overdue.
The former basketballer and a son of Alfred 'Jack' Coombs - a WWI veteran who served on the Western Front - has called for a change to the 'rule book'.
"When you're at war, you're as good as anyone, as your mate, but when war's over you come back and you're just another Aboriginal. The old story was that if you went away in the First World War, you got a block of land. Well, we're still waiting for the land," Coombs said.
For Coombs, recognition of Indigenous Australians in the Constitution is a high priority to correct such failures, even if historical injustices remained.
The narrow focus of the current federal election campaign has revolved around the cost of living, national security and political integrity - all important elements of our democracy.
However, there are broader, deeper issues that underpin who we are that remain equally important if we are to be united and reconciled in building a truly modern Australia.
The call for an Enshrined Voice in the Constitution was gifted to the Australian people with the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.
It remains an untapped nation building opportunity for all Australians to acknowledge and embrace the world's oldest living culture by incorporating recognition into our founding document.
As it stands, our Constitution does not have any reference to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) peoples, other than clause S 51 (the race clause), which gives Parliament power to legislate 'for the people of any race for whom it is deemed necessary to make special laws'.
S 51 was included in the 1901 Constitution amid concerns about Chinese and other Asian migrants after the gold rush period, and it remains as a sometimes too harsh tool, as evidenced by the NT Intervention, to legislate specifically on Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders based on 'race' alone.
It is now five years since the largest representation of ATSI peoples ever assembled created the Uluru Statement from the Heart and gave to the Australian people this generous olive branch, calling for Constitutional recognition and an Enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Isn't it time we proudly embrace the fact that human history on our continent extends thousands of years back beyond European history?
Isn't it time we formally recognised the unique place of ATSI people in modern Australia?
Isn't it time all Australians speak with pride of the incredible unbroken Indigenous cultures of our nation?
Tasmanian children at a recent Reconciliation Tasmania event at the Launceston Library, celebrating Thomas Mayor's book, 'Finding Our Heart', based on the Uluru Statement from the Heart, shared their views on what they think is important as young Australians.
Many wrote simply the 'rule book needs to be changed', the rule book being the Australian Constitution.
One young person, Haiku, simply wrote, "Palawa people are the heart of this great land, we should stand as one".
It is time to 'change the rule book', and for the newly elected Australian government to call a referendum in the next term of Parliament.
Climate, economy, health and cost of living remain key policy priorities alongside matters of institutional integrity, a key pillar of reconciliation.
Institutional integrity within our Parliament and represented in our Constitution, must address the absence of any reference to the oldest living civilisation on earth and their rights to be heard through a constitutionally Enshrined Voice to Parliament.
The Voice to Parliament in the Constitution will enable Aboriginal and Torres Strait people to have their say on matters affecting them, through regional committees as existed under ATSIC, when Parliament debates laws/policies about ATSI peoples.
The Voice will not have veto powers or exist as a third chamber, but as a democratic avenue to ensure Australian First Peoples have a say about laws that will directly affect them.
We are yet to seriously approach considerations of treaty or a truth-telling 'Makaratta' Commission - which are also called for in the Uluru Statement from the Heart - but our main priority into our next parliamentary term must be a national referendum to 'change the rule book'.
The current war in Ukraine has seen outrage at the attack on their sovereignty by Russia.
The same principles of sovereignty applied when Captain Cook and Governor Phillip staked a claim on Australia/New Holland during the late 1700s at a time when Russia, France and England were circling each other around new lands to exploit.
Cook and Phillip were both instructed by the Crown in England to only 'settle' lands that were 'empty', or with the consent of the 'natives'.
These instructions were disregarded, and invasion, dispossession and colonisation followed. That violation of sovereignty has never been truly acknowledged and accepted by our political institutions.
This silence must end.
Thomas Mayor, author and advocate for the Constitutional Enshrinement of a Voice, is a keynote speaker, along with the current Tasmanian Young Australian of the Year Kaytlyn Johnson, at Reconciliation Tasmania's National Reconciliation Week Breakfasts on June 1 in Hobart, June 2 in Devonport and June 3 in Launceston. www.rectas.com.au
