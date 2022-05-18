The Examiner
Opinion

Heartfelt support for changing the 'rule book'

By Mark Redmond
May 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RECOGNITION: An Enshrined Voice in the Constitution would acknowledge the significant place Indigenous Australians have in the past, present and future of this land. Picture: Shutterstock

For Australia's first Aboriginal Paralympian, Kevin Coombs, recognition of Aboriginal Australians in our Constitution is long overdue.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.