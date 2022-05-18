Driving attitudinal change key to safer roads and fewer deaths

Tragically, the Tasmanian community seems to accept there always will be fatalities on our roads.
Over the past 10 years, Tasmania has consistently recorded worse than the Australian average for road deaths per 100,000 of population, only behind the Northern Territory.
Internationally, the accepted approach to improving road safety is the Safe Systems Approach: Safe Roads & Roadsides, Safe Vehicles, Safe Speeds and Safe Road Users.
The primary aim of traffic policing is to modify driver behaviour to achieve safer road users.
Enforcement is focused on the fatal five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, seatbelts and fatigue.
It doesn't matter how much is done to improve roads and vehicles if drivers don't also play their part.
The role of police in changing driver behaviour has two elements:
Together, these elements impact on driver perception that they will be caught for doing the wrong thing.
When motorists fear detection, they are more likely to obey the law, contributing to safer road usage.
When drivers comply with the law there will be a reduction in serious and fatal injury crashes.
The Liberal government has delivered more police, which should equal more policing, which should in turn provide greater deterrence and safer roads.
However, policing capacity is being consumed by non-core tasks - doing the jobs of other agencies - which means the road safety goal is not being fully realised.
To investigate this, Tasmania Police, the Police Association and the University of Tasmania will embark shortly on a three-year research project to analyse the workload of officers in this state, ultimately identifying the most important tasks officers should be doing to keep the Tasmanian community as safe as possible.
There are only so many officers to do the four competing core police functions of emergency management, criminal investigations, public order and traffic enforcement.
The police response to COVID-19 in the past two years has come at a cost, with a decreased focus on highly visible traffic enforcement.
This core function is very important, but is only part of the puzzle in changing driver behaviour.
Community members must also take responsibility for their own driving behaviour and not accept poor driving behaviour from others, especially friends and family.
This is about changing community attitudes towards driving.
It is not okay that so far 26 people have died this year on Tasmanian roads and everyone needs to make road safety a priority.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, each week a high-profile community leader provided powerful and consistent messaging, supported by evidence, which shaped attitudes and therefore behaviours.
Non-compliance had consequences.
In a road safety sense, a positive change in community attitude would be a strong shift to personal safety and personal obligations toward one another when driving on the roads.
Some of the strategies - from a large number of possible options - that could be adopted include:
The last of these begins July 2022, with the police unit focused fully on traffic enforcement with activities that are evidence directed.
But traffic enforcement on its own is not the answer.
In addition, we need a complete and operationally-focused, cross-government agency plan to coordinate education, safer roads and speeds, legislative change, enforcement and deterrence activities with very strong leadership, similar to what occurred during the pandemic.
Importantly, it requires bipartisanship by all state political parties and independent members of parliament.
Implementation of these initiatives, will result in an increase in cross-government agency prioritisation of effort to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roadways.
It will also provide all motorists with a more peaceful, stress-free and safe drive on their journeys.
Anything meaningful to reduce the trauma on Tasmanian families and emergency first responders attending fatals and informing loved ones would be warmly welcomed.
It would greatly improve the wellbeing of these first responders.
We won't change everyone, but there is a strong chance with a good plan and strong cross-government leadership, we can change the attitudes of many.
COVID-19 has demonstrated the potential for that, so why shouldn't targeting community attitudes towards driving be the primary strategy to changing driver behaviour?
