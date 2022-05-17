Labor has announced a $540 million investment for road safety upgrades across Bass and Lyons if an Albanese government is elected.
In a joint statement from the Bass candidate Ross Hart and Lyons MHR for Lyons Brian Mitchell, the significant infrastructure investment will be used for road safety improvements across the West Tamar, Bass, and Tasman highways.
Mr Hart said the package - which coincides with National Road Safety Week - will address the significant traffic build-up along the West Tamar between Legana and Riverside, pay for roundabouts in Exeter, and fund road safety upgrades along the East Tamar.
The investment will also go towards improving safety and traffic issues along the Bass Highway from Launceston to Latrobe, and help finish the Sideling Stage 2 upgrades near Springfield.
However, Liberal senator for Tasmania Jonathon Duniam said in a statement yesterday that the funding promise lacked detail, and included projects that have already had funding allocated.
"They've failed to detail how much funding they would allocate to each project, and they've failed to outline the timeframe for the commitment," Mr Duniam said.
"In spite of all that, Labor has no plan to pay for any of its promises.
"If Labor has no idea how it will pay for its promises it usually means it's the taxpayer that will foot the bill."
Mr Mitchell said that the money will also be spent on improving the Tasman Highway along the Great Eastern Drive from Orford to Bicheno.
"It's been neglected by the state Liberal government for too long. It's a dirt track, it is so narrow, it's unsafe, it carries a lot of traffic, particularly caravans and trucks," he said.
"The federal government made much of the fact that they put $100 million into that highway in their recent budget ... I can't find that the $100 million is actually on the board estimates," he said.
Mr Hart said Labor was acting on community feedback from throughout Tasmanian in the past three years, and would work closely with state government to complete the works.
