The new owners of Hadspen's Church of the Good Shepherd are open to expressions of interest from the public regarding how the facility should be used going forward.
The property was controversially sold in February after several members of the community publicly announced their displeasure with the historic structure hitting the market.
It was earmarked for sale as far back as January 2019 as part of the Anglican Church's National Redress Scheme mass property sell-off.
Victorian residents Marco Youssef and Corey Smith are officially the new owners and caretakers of the church, however, the latter is no stranger to the area.
"I actually grew up here and when I saw the church was up for sale, I wanted to keep it in the community," Mr Smith said.
"My mother, brother, and sister were all christened at the church, my grandmother was its treasurer, and my father, grandfather, along with many other close family friends helped finish the building of the church, particularly the woodwork."
Mr Smith said he was disappointed the former occupants of the church had not contacted him, as he would have been "more than happy" to allow them to continue using the facility.
"We didn't buy this for profit," he said.
However, the cost of upkeep has forced the new owners to look elsewhere for suitable tenants.
"We have no fixed plans for the church," he said.
"We wish to retail the property with the community in mind and are happy and open to discussions on community interest in this matter."
Mr Smith said if that interest was not received he would consider transforming the church into a place of residence or an eatery.
However, any alterations to the property are required to first be approved by Heritage Tasmania, as the entire property is listed including the cemetery, which also meant the new owners had to acquire cemetery management credentials.
Over 60 people are buried at the site, with another two spots reserved, however, Mr Smith said after those places were filled, no more reservations would be accepted, except if it was a family member of someone already buried there.
One of the tombstones outside of the church has the name of Thomas Reibey inscribed on it.
Mr Reibey was a former premier of Tasmania and the grandson of Mary Reibey, a convict and later businesswoman whose contribution to Australia was considered so important she was depicted on the $20 note.
It was Mr Reibey who initially had plans to build the church drawn up in 1857, before construction commenced on December 23, 1868.
When the build was partially complete a scandal erupted and Mr Reibey was alleged to have "indecently dealt with a married woman". This, paired with his wife's deteriorating health, and his property's decline in value, resulted in a lack of funds and only one person left working on the site.
By 1870 all work had ceased with the walls remaining unfinished and the building lacking a roof. Despite this, both Mr Reibey and his wife Catherine were still buried there.
The church remained incomplete for over ninety years, until 1957 when a gathering of people from the Parish of Carrick was held in the unfinished building, and a prayer was held to bless its completion. The construction was finally completed on May 20,1961, with the first service held the next day.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
