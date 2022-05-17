The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Midlands council seeking TRANSLink funding security

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Midlands council ask government to match Labor pledge

Members of Northern Midlands council are calling on the federal government to provide certainty for a significant project, as well as several upgrades within the municipality,

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.