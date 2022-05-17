Northern Midlands council ask government to match Labor pledge

Members of Northern Midlands council are calling on the federal government to provide certainty for a significant project, as well as several upgrades within the municipality,
On Monday, Mayor Mary Knowles asked for Federal Labor's recently announced commitment to the TransLink industrial precinct project to be matched.
She also asked for upgrades to Campbell Town and Perth's main streets to be addressed by the party, emphasising how important each project was to the "whole northern region".
"We urgently need Prime Minister Scott Morrison to at least match the Labor commitments so as to provide certainty," she said.
"All of these projects are in the Lyons electorate but will benefit the whole northern region."
The TRANSLink project is set to open an extra 59 hectares for new development adjacent to the airport and create 490 new jobs in the region.
Federal Labor Party pledged to invest an initial $5 million to start the planning process for the TRANSLink intermodal facility and to provide a further $30 million to deliver enabling infrastructure to the site once the planning work had been completed.
Mayor Knowles said Labor had also committed $8 million for the upgrade of the main streets of Campbell Town and Perth.
Lyons Liberal candidate Susie Bower said she was supporting a "range of projects right around Lyons that will create jobs and grow the economy", however, she did not address either project specifically.
"I will have more to say about the projects we are supporting ahead of the election," she said.
The funding would allow Council to prepare a detailed feasibility study and business case, as well as negotiate agreements with other major stakeholders including the Federal and State governments, property owners, Tasrail, and Launceston Airport.
Council developed a master plan for this TRANSLink intermodal facility which included a rail spur to the precinct at Western Junction, installation of an 8 kilometres of natural gas pipeline from Youngtown, and the extension and upgrade of the stormwater system.
Mayor Knowles said the new development would ensure the continued viability of existing precinct businesses and generate an extra $33.6 million annually in the Northern Tasmanian Region through more efficient movement of freight, and improved market access for high-end and perishable goods.
Overall, the project is expected to require about $75 million from Federal and State Government and private sector investment.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
