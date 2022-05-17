Launceston United co-coach Lynden Prince fears last week's forfeit from Olympia may impact his team's growing momentum.
While happy to take three points, United missed the chance to build on the five straight opening wins which have them sitting top of the Women's Super League.
A statement from Football Tasmania said bottom-placed Warriors were "regrettably unable to field a team ... due to injury and work commitments" so United were awarded a 3-0 forfeit win.
Prince said his hungry squad would rather have played as they seek to improve on last season's second-place finish.
"It's always a disappointment because we want to keep momentum going and it's hard work to stop and start all the time," he said.
"It's a winter sport so you should play in whatever conditions and travelling is part of it so you should just deal with it. I actually didn't think you could forfeit at the highest level in the state."
United will resume action against a Clarence side they beat 3-1 on the opening day of the season, but expect a tough test and an early departure with a midday kickoff at Wentworth Park.
"It's always tough playing them at home," Prince explained.
"We beat them in the first game, like we did last season, but we've all had a few games under our belts since then and they've still got players that can hurt you if you're not switched on.
"We want to keep momentum and not throw any points away. Mental toughness is what it's all about."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
