Family violence perpetrators must fear the law

IT is continuingly reported in The Examiner about family violence against women, and I am predicting that it will also appear in the 2023 editions.
Yet we have at our fingertips the way to at least reduce it.
Men using physical strength over women, assault, rape, and even murder is intolerable, and should not in any way, shape or form have a place in society.
Governments, law enforcement and well-meaning groups have been unsuccessfully addressing this deplorable rapidly increasing crime for decades. It will never change, while we go on treating these anti-social perpetrators so leniently.
You cannot appeal to their sense of morality because they have none and do not care.
We have the answers, make them fear the law. If they commit these horrendous crimes against women, incarcerate them appropriately. Violent murder jailed for life, rape, 15-20 years without parole, horrendous rape 25-30 years.
Give them something to dwell on, a penalty that is a strong deterrent.
WHO dreamt up the recently announced Northern-based Tasmania Police training course?
I'm not aware of any forces that split courses for the convenience of the recruits.
I've been through London's Metropolitan Police at Hendon and the Tasmania Police Academy at Rokeby. I lived in South London, Hendon was in North London, and I was posted to West London.
In Tasmania, operational needs determine postings to Hobart, Launceston, Burnie, or Devonport with attempts to accommodate living situations not always possible.
If recruits find it difficult to commute or be away from their families, perhaps they are not suited to policing.
I suspect the Northern recruits go home to their families each night. Part of all recruits being at the academy is the camaraderie and bonding that takes place over the weeks.
I'm still in touch with some of my London colleagues after nearly 50 years.
No doubt there will be instructor and recruit travel between Newnham and Rokeby and expensive duplication of resources.
Police training should only be at Rokeby.
BRIDGET Archer and Ross Hart seem like good decent people who would represent Bass well in Canberra.
Bass voters must remember that it is an election of the Prime Minister and government that is the main game here, with so much at stake.
The vexed issue of climate change, the future of the ABC, a viable aged care system, decent wages for childcare workers, a fair economy for all players, and the national security debacle in the Solomons.
I wish Ross Hart well.
THE politicians are lucky in Australia that voting in most elections is compulsory and not like the US where voting is elective.
Most people get sick and tired of elections and of the process unless you're a supporter of one of the parties or just follow the actual elections.
I surmise that if elections were elective the percentage of voters would be as low as 40-50 per cent or possibly lower.
Just remember that voting for them only encourages them and that's all we need.
COVID-related deaths in the United States have now surpassed the million mark; reflect on that for a moment while also considering that in Tasmania the death toll steadily rises and 'daily' positive COVID cases fluctuate around the 1000 mark.,
To put this in perspective, this means about 7000 positive cases of the seriously infectious virus are reported in Tasmania every week while people continue to selfishly wander around supermarkets, large stores and other venues where significant numbers of the community continue to gather completely unmasked.
State and Federal governments continue to do a 'Pontius Pilate' or a Prime Minister and say 'that's not my job' and wash their hands of responsibility yet it is very evident strong leadership is required.
While no one is calling for a return of stringent restrictions such as closing borders, there is an excellent case for the return of compulsory mask wearing which, while not eliminating the virus will, so epidemiologists tell us, go a long way to restricting the spreading of it.
