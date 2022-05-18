The Examiner
Opinion

Driving attitudinal change key to safer roads and fewer deaths

By Colin Riley
May 18 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driving attitudinal change key to safer roads and fewer deaths

Tragically, the Tasmanian community seems to accept there always will be fatalities on our roads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.