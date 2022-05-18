A Tiger, a Thistle, a Swan and Bulldog lead the NTFA most valuable player tables.
Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens has moved into number one spot in the premier men's after a strong performance against Longford in round six.
The coaches vote for the best players from senior matches in men's and women's divisions.
The coaches select the three best players from the match. Each coach shall select 3,2,1 best players from the match.
Each coach must give at least one player from the opposing team a 3, 2 or 1 vote. A player from the losing team can't receive 3 votes.
Coaches must vote on merit and select the best players who influenced the game and not favour their own players.
George Town v Bridgenorth
Longford v Rocherlea
Deloraine v Hillwood
South Launceston v Scottsdale
Bridgenorth v Launceston
Scottsdale v OLs
Old Scotch v Hillwood
OLs v Swans
St Pats v Lilydale
Perth v Uni
Deloraine v South Launceston
Meander Valley v Evandale
