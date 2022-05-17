Advertisement
Five feature races normally run at the now defunct Devonport Showgrounds track will be conducted at Mowbray on Sunday night but how the harness calendar will look next season is still up in the air.
Devonport has previously hosted 13 meetings a year and it seems certain that a percentage of those will go to Burnie and Carrick.
But both those clubs are reliant on volunteers and they would need financial support to conduct additional meetings.
Tasracing's chief operating officer Andrew Jenkins has indicated that help would be made available.
He stated on Tasracing's website earlier this month that both clubs would be contacted to ascertain what assistance they would need.
But whether Burnie and Carrick get as many extra meetings as the industry originally anticipated remains to be seen. It may be just three or four each.
Assuming Tasracing would want to keep the remaining ex-Devonport meetings in the north, the rest would have to go to Mowbray.
And, their scheduling would have to work in with the two other codes that use that venue.
A draft proposal for next season is believed to be circulating but as yet there has been no formal announcement.
The Devonport track closed in March and the four remaining meetings this season were all moved to Mowbray.
This week's meeting will be the third of those and will feature the $14,000 Sheffield Cup, $12,000 Latrobe Cup, $12,000 Leigh Plunkett, $12,000 CUB Quality and $12,000 Devonport Belmont.
North Eastern Pacing Cup winner Rockandahardplace is one of four backmakers on 10m in the Sheffield Cup for rating 65-and-better horses.
His stablemate Colby Sanz, who he beat by a half head, didn't make the field as a 61-rater racing out of his class and is the emergency.
The Latrobe Cup is a mobile for rating 55 to 64 horses and the field includes recent winners Boster Busker, Kerala Star, Sunrose Master, Grizzly Montana, Im Rock Solid, Kenya and Dapper.
Leading trainer Scott Brunton has Lim's Cruiser nominated for the $130,000 Benchmark 100 Handicap at Flemington on Saturday.
Lim's Cruiser, who won two $125,000 listed races over the summer carnival, returned home after a close seventh in the $200,000 Golden Mile at Bendigo on April 2.
He has since easily won two 1400m trials at Elwick.
Brunton also has 26 horses nominated for the eight-race meeting in Hobart on Sunday and his partner Tegan Keys another three.
The two biggest races in Australia this weekend couldn't be further apart from a betting perspective - one considered almost a foregone conclusion and the other a raffle.
Zaaki is $1.50 to win the $1 million Doomben Cup while tab.com.au is offering $6.00 the field for the $500,000 Goodwood Handicap at Morphettville.
Victorians In The Boat (Lindsey Smith) and Extreme Warrior (Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr) share top billing for the feature Adelaide sprint.
Victorian-based jockey Blaike McDougall, who has been a regular visitor to Tasmania in recent seasons, will be chasing his first group 1 win on In The Boat.
McDougall, 28, told racing.com he was trying to "keep things as simple as possible" in the lead-up to his most important ride.
"At the end of the day, it's another race, you just get paid a lot more for it," he said.
McDougall is unbeaten in three rides on In The Boat who is coming off a last-start win in the inaugural $500,000 Country Discovery at Sale on Good Friday.
The jockey has won eight races in Tasmania, half of them for Scott Brunton.
His biggest local win was on the David Hayes-trained Zargos in the 2020 Bow Mistress Trophy in Hobart and this year he won the Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic on First Accused at Mowbray.
AFL games record-holder Brent 'Boomer' Harvey has become an ambassador for the Greyhound Adoption Program (GAP) in Tasmania.
Harvey, who played 432 games for North Melbourne, says he is pleased to provide his sporting profile to promote GAP's activities in the state.
"I think the more people who know about the work GAP Tasmania does, the better," he said.
"Educating the community that greyhounds make wonderful pets after their racing career is over is a great thing.
"Through my involvement, particularly given the strong relationship North Melbourne has with Tasmania, I am looking forward to introducing the program to as many new people as possible."
Under the arrangement, Harvey will feature in GAP and greyhound racing promotional content that will be developed in Tasmania.
He will also be available for local speaking engagements and digital promotional posts.
Two-year-old Emphatic Bel was the fastest winner of seven trials over 800m at Spreyton on Tuesday .
The Glenn Stevenson-trained filly was pushed right out by Codi Jordan to narrowly beat He'll Rock It with Muscle Up a length away third.
Emphatic Bel had her only race start at Mowbray on March 2 when second to Magic Millions placegetter Vokes.
Alpine Eagle filly Flying To Paris from the Tanya Hanson stable and the Liandra Gray-trained Our Saturday were the other two-year-old trial winners.
Well-performed mare Cheeky One improved her barrier manners to lead all the way in her trial over 1009m.
Zeva Royale showed renewed enthusiasm to easily win her 800m trial after giving the leaders six lengths start.
The mare was stood down by stewards for poor racing manners after she hung severely while finishing last in a race at Spreyton 16 days earlier.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
