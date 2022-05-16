Troy Pfitzner threw his hat in the political ring after feeling let down by the two major parties.
"I've just been sitting watching the two major parties for years take turns in promising action," Mr Pfitzner said.
"So we vote them in and we get no delivery every time the election comes around. They say a whole new batch of promises, and then a whole load of no delivery again".
The 43-year-old Brighton-based small business owner has never run for politics before, but said he felt compelled to after his mother-in-law - who helped him start his business - urged him to try.
"Jacqui [Lambie] had advertised that she wanted real people in politics, a real person that's concerned about where politics is right now. And my mother in law said 'this is you you need to have a go at this'," he said.
Mr Pfitzner said he wanted to run for a smaller party that could give him the flexibility to take ideas from both sides of the political agenda.
He said fixing the health care system in rural Tasmania would be his first step if elected.
"In the ACT they're running walk-in GP clinics, and they're actually looking to expand those. That is a policy that the Jacqui Lambie Network has had on the table for nine months,"
"If we can get in, that's one of our first things we'll implement that will take pressure straight out of the hospital system, straight off the GPs," he said.
Mr Pfitzner also said that he would push for a stronger Tasmanian Integrity Commission to hold political parties and the public sector accountable for their actions.
"It needs to be something that has teeth, it needs to be something that actually gets results,"
"The Jacqui Lambie Network does not take major donations. We do not take industry donations. We don't want to have to owe anyone anything," he said.
For Pfitzner, the two major political parties will provide the same result for Lyons.
"We've got a great example with Brian Mitchell for the last six years. He's in a major party, but he wasn't in the sitting government. He had no power, he had no negotiation potential, spent six years for Lyons just wasted," he said.
A net-zero by 2050 policy was also on Mr Pfitzner's political agenda and said that Lyons needed to prepare for future climate emergencies through training first responders to be able to act more effectively during floods and fires.
Mr Pfitzner relies on his business Little Green Trucks - which organises tip runs, retail deliveries, and small house moves - to support his family, something that he believes has instilled in him a work ethic that most politicians lack.
"In my opinion, Canberra is being run by career politicians. They've never done a hard day's work in their life," he said.
"But the results that we're getting show that they just don't understand the average Australian. I've never dreamt of being a politician ... but if people like myself don't make a change, then it's not going to happen".
