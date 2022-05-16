The Examiner
Editorial | May 17, 2022

By Editorial
May 16 2022 - 8:00pm
At last, a contest of policy ideas

It's been a long time coming, but the government and the opposition are finally having a genuine debate over a key election issue. This follows weeks of "me too" announcements by the opposition leader almost every time the LNP unveiled a new initiative. The housing policy disagreement mirrors the traditional ideological divide between the conservatives and the ALP; something we have not seen a lot of during this campaign.

