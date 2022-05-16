At last, a contest of policy ideas

It remains to be seen whether these measures, commendable as they may sound on paper, have sufficient wind beneath their wings to fulfil the extravagant claims being made on their behalf. One could argue, given the core approach seems to be more of what state and federal governments have been doing for decades, that it is unlikely Labor has come up with a silver bullet to get many more young Australians into their own homes sooner. The Liberals have gone down a significantly different path and one that the Prime Minister has been at pains to point out Labor would not, and could not, ever copycat. It wants to let first-home buyers use 40 per cent or $50,000 of their superannuation - whichever is the lesser amount - as part of their deposit.

