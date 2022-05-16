Lyons United Australia Party candidate Jason Evans and his family have lived in the Southern Midlands within the 35,721.83-square-kilometre-electorate for about five years.
The South Australian native has had a diverse range of roles throughout his life, including running his own small business, working in community radio, as well as in community services - focussing on mental health, homelessness and housing.
Advertisement
The 49-year-old was studying travel at the time of the pandemic, while his son was attempting to join the airlines. They both watched on as the borders closed, planes remained grounded, and the country became what he referred to as "state against state".
"Families and loved ones were separated, businesses closed and laid off staff, we can never go back and repeat the last two years," he said.
Mr Evans said that period struck a chord and prompted him to apply for membership in the United Australia Party, before being asked to run as their candidate in Lyons.
"Being a first-time campaigner, it's been interesting to hear the concerns of the people just like you or me ... I think the bigger parties miss that and they lose touch of where the everyday person is at in life," he said.
Mr Evans said healthcare, road quality, and police and ambulance resources were all key issues he had identified in the Lyons electorate.
Contrary to government advice, Mr Evans said he believed it was "time to be able to travel, work or play regardless of our vaccination status".
He also emphasised the need for voters to steer clear of old voting habits. "We're not going to get a different result by voting the same way we always have," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.