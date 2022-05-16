The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Lyons United Australia Party candidate Jason Evans's hopes for the electorate

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
May 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLLEAGUES: United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly with Lyons UAP candidate Jason Evans meeting in Launceston earlier this year. Picture: Facebook

Lyons United Australia Party candidate Jason Evans and his family have lived in the Southern Midlands within the 35,721.83-square-kilometre-electorate for about five years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.