The state's largest softwood sawmill unveiled new state-of-the-art technology at its Northern Tasmanian headquarters on Monday.
After securing a $3.5 million grant, committed by the Liberals in the lead-up to the 2016 federal election, Timberlink was able to purchase and install a Green Mill Vision Scanning System.
The new addition to the facility came as part of a $5.5 million co-investment in the continued upgrade and modernisation of the company's Bell Bay mill.
It is set to enable the company to maximise every piece of fibre that comes out of the pine logs processed at the facility, ensuring nothing goes to waste.
Timberlink sales, marketing, and corporate affairs executive general manager David Oliver said the machine scans every timber plank, determines where the high-grade timber is within it, and then makes a decision as to how to cut it, in turn creating about $8 million more in revenue.
He said the implementation of the technology would also greatly assist the company's recently announced $63 million expansion.
"It's extremely important to get every bit of fibre out of the timber," he said.
"As a result of this investment, there will be another 16,000 cubic metres of high-grade timber coming out of this plant for the Tasmanian and Australian markets to produce another 1000 homes a year, ongoing from 2025."
"Australia has got the sovereign capability to feed ourselves, but we don't have the sovereign capability to produce sustainably built timber housing ... 20 per cent of timber is imported into Australia and when we have a strong demand like we do today, we then become reliant on fragile international supply chains."
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer attended the unveiling of the technology and said growing manufacturing capability and securing jobs in the region were both parts of her plan for northern Tasmania.
"I was a strong advocate for this investment, and it is great to join with Timberlink today to celebrate the delivery of a world-class facility and the jobs it has secured for the North," she said.
"When you have a strong economy and sound economic management like the federal government have delivered, you can make investments to grow our economy and build a stronger future for the community."
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
