The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State-of-the-art scanning system to result in less wasted timber

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:28am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDED: Timberlink sales, marketing, and corporate affairs executive general manager David Oliver with Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer at Timberlink's Bell Bay mill on Monday. Picture: Paul Scambler

The state's largest softwood sawmill unveiled new state-of-the-art technology at its Northern Tasmanian headquarters on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.