This month marks 40 years since the Country Club Tasmania opened its doors, with three of its employees celebrating four decades of service.
Andrew MacDonald, Steve Wilson and Michael Quilliam all started together back in 1982 and have seen the site develop into one of the North's largest resorts.
General manager Ross Hannah, who has overseen the venue for five years, said the length of service and commitment to excellence over such a long period was incredibly rare.
"It's just phenomenal that we've got five people here from day one, which you just don't see these days," he said.
So I feel very privileged and fortunate to be the custodian of the property and its 40th year."
Mr Wilson, who started when he was 25 years old, said four decades of service was something he never planned on.
"I came here just after the initial sewing was done on the golf course. My plan was to be here for about five years to get the golf course up and running. And then I was going to move back over to Europe," he said.
But meeting his wife and starting a family turned a five-year plan into a four-decade commitment.
"It's been incredible. There have just been so many changes," he said.
Mr Wilson has been working on the greens since he began, and reflected that the most positive change he'd seen was watching the golf course come together into what it is today.
For Andrew MacDonald, 62, it was a choice between here or Melbourne.
But he said the reputation of the casino was enough to keep him down south.
Michael Quilliam was only 17 when he started and has worked in a variety of roles over his tenure.
"I started off as what used to be called a bell boy back then. But I've also worked in front of the house, also as a limo driver for about 10 years," Mr Quilliam said.
"The customers and the people here are good. Everyone looks after everyone here", he said.
The club will host a series of events throughout the rest of May to mark the special anniversary, including an 80s themed party complete with fireworks and a competition for sharing favourite memories.
"I think with the state shutdown, our locals fell back in love with Country Club and, and with Tasmania as a whole," Mr Hannah said.
"I'm a hospitality person, so for me, it's all about the people and I really love working with such a diverse group,"
"Forty years sort of signifies a beginning - it feels like a celebration - but it also feels like the beginning of the next 40," he said.
