Four Launceston players have been named in Tasmania's under-16 hockey teams.
Queechy's Shelby Steward and Chloe White, of Tamar Churinga, are in the girls' team while Launceston City's Oliver Stebbings is in the boys' with Damon White, of Tamar Churinga, among the train-on players.
Both teams will play at the School Sports Australia Championships to be held in Hobart from July 30.
U16 girls: Emily Bushby (University), Prue Clark (University), Piper Emmerton (Devonport), Wilhelmina Fish (DiamondBacks), Matilda Giles (DiamondBacks), Anika Jolley (DiamondBacks), Sophie Kruimink (DiamondBacks), Alice Maddock (DiamondBacks), Stella Pritchard (DiamondBacks), Emily Rawson (DiamondBacks), Shelby Steward (Queechy Penguins), Holly Teale (University), Wavey van Dorsselaer (DiamondBacks), Chloe White (Tamar Churinga), Madeline Windsor (Derwent), Clare Wright (Smithton); train-ons Ella Lucas (OHA), Rosie Salmon (DiamondBacks)
U16 boys: Angus Anderson-Gillham (DiamondBacks), Hayden Davey (West Devonport), William Dixon (Smithton), Sam Grandfield (City Marians), Gabe Harkness (University), Cody Innes (Canterbury), Oscar Lucas (OHA), Angus McMullen (NWG), Sam Meikle (NWG), Charlie Rockefeller (Derwent), Ben Sargent (OHA), Oscar Sproule (University), William Sproule (University), Oliver Stebbings (Launceston City), Noah Thomas (DiamondBacks), Rhys Wilkinson (OHA); train-ons Fergus De Paoli (NWG), Jake Wesseldine (OHA), Damon White (Tamar Churinga)
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
