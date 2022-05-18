The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

There is a Tasmanian shortage of diploma-qualified educators

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 18 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEBATE: Many Tasmanian's struggle to find childcare.

During the Battle of Bass debate, childcare was briefly touched on by the Labor and Liberal candidates despite an Australian report in March finding that 61 per cent of Tasmanians are living in an area with an acute shortage of childcare places.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.