Claims electricity will help climate action

A Rewiring Australia plan to decarbonise Tasmania by electrifying the state's homes and vehicles, and powering them with solar energy, would save the average household $4660, generate more than 6710 jobs and provide an overall annual economic benefit of $1 billion.
The report, which will be released today at a meeting at City Baptist Church, found full electrification of households in Tasmania would reduce the region's emissions by 42.4 per cent.
Rewiring Australia ambassador Danny Kennedy said the shift to clean, cheap energy will be a massive economic boost to Tasmania.
"If we make the necessary investment to seize the future it will look like more jobs for tradies, more money spent in local shops, cleaner air and healthier people," he said.
"At the moment, $851 million is drained from the Tasmanian economy because we are dependent on imported oil. If we electrify and decarbonise we keep that money in the local community and make the world cleaner and safer."
Rewiring Australia is a collaboration of Australians who are looking to transition Australia to rapid decarbonisation through electricity, to combat climate change as well as financial pressures.
Essentially rewiring/electrifying is the process of fitting every home with solar panels and a battery and then swapping out fossil fuel devices like gas cooktops, gas hot water, gas heating and combustion engine cars with electrified versions such as induction stoves, electric space heating and electric vehicles.
Rewiring Australia is reporting that by replacing fossil-fuelled devices with solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, induction stoves, electric vehicles and household and community batteries, Tasmanian households can save upwards of $4000.
In the electorate of Bass alone, by 2030, $203 million can be saved.
"Electrifying our homes and vehicles is the fastest and cheapest path to decarbonising our domestic economy. Over a 10-year period we could electrify the nation for roughly the same amount we currently spend subsidising fossil fuels in a single year," Mr Kennedy said.
"Electrification attacks the three huge national problems - climate heating, cost of living and national security."
By swapping out gas appliances for electric ones or using solar panels or an electric car, households can save costs. A solar-powered electric car will cost only $0.01/km as opposed to $0.12/km with a petrol car, and that's with a lower petrol costing of $1.43/L. A gas water heated shower will cost $0.66 whereas a solar-powered electric heat pump shower will cost $0.05.
Rewiring Tasmania is a free event to be held at City Baptist Church at 5.30pm, Tuesday, May 17.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
