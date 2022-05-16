Claims electricity will help climate action

By swapping out gas appliances for electric ones or using solar panels or an electric car, households can save costs. A solar-powered electric car will cost only $0.01/km as opposed to $0.12/km with a petrol car, and that's with a lower petrol costing of $1.43/L. A gas water heated shower will cost $0.66 whereas a solar-powered electric heat pump shower will cost $0.05.

