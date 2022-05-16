Advertisement
The highest-priced yearling of the 2021 Tasmanian Magic Millions sale took the first major step towards recouping his purchase price with a dominant win at Spreyton on Sunday.
Bold Instinct, who cost $150,000, was having his first start for three months when he won the Maiden Plate over 1009m by almost three lengths.
It was also his first start for new trainers Leon, Dean and Trent Wells and Leon was suitably impressed.
"The boys have got him up at Devonport and he's shown them a fair bit," the trainer said.
"I reckon he's a good horse - for a two-year-old to beat older horses is always a big effort.
"And, he beat them fair and square - he won as he liked, actually."
Wells said it may have been the Impending gelding's last start this season.
"More than likely he'll go to the paddock because there's just no races for him," Wells said.
"You don't really want to be taking on older horses in class 1 or benchmark races at this stage."
Bold Instinct began his career in the Cameron Thompson stable at Cressy and, after a minor placing behind the promising filly Jaguar Stone in a Hobart maiden, he ran fifth to the state's top juvenile Bello Beau in the $150,000 Gold Sovereign Stakes at Mowbray.
"He was transferred to us after that - the owners approached the boys to take a few of their horses," Wells explained.
"We took all we could but we are quite full at the moment."
Bold Instinct is from the first crop of Impending, a dual group 1-winning son of Lonhro.
His dam Dream Food is by Snitzel and won two of her 11 starts in Victoria.
Dream Food's grand-dam is the high quality Victorian mare Tickle My, a winner of 11 races including the group 2 Sunline Stakes.
Jockey Georgie Catania may have come out of a fall at Spreyton on Sunday better than first expected.
Catania was riding Lion Academy for trainer Graeme McCulloch in the second race when she fell while out of contention in the home straight.
It was feared she may have sustained fractures to one or both arms.
"But I spoke to her (on Monday morning) and she is now hopeful there is nothing broken," McCulloch said.
"She was waiting to have some more scans.
"She is pretty sore and has a black eye and a lump on her head which were probably caused by the horse behind running into her."
McCulloch said the cause of the incident hadn't been determined but it appeared that Lion Academy ducked in abruptly for some reason and Catania lost her balance and fell.
Leading trainer Scott Brunton's long-awaited appeal against a three-month suspension and $3000 fine has been set down for June 2.
The penalties were imposed by stewards at the end of November, five months after the Brunton-trained Kuroset returned a positive swab to arsenic.
After originally pleading guilty, Brunton was allowed to change his plea to not guilty and was granted a stay of proceedings.
His appeal was due to be heard on February 21 but was adjourned.
If Brunton fails to overturn or at least significantly shorten his suspension, he will be ineligible to win this season's trainers' premiership, where he currently holds a four-win lead over Adam Trinder.
Tasracing policy states that any participant suspended for two months or more during a season "shall be considered ineligible for any award".
Brunton has won the past seven trainers' premierships in his own right after winning the previous five in partnership with his father David.
Trainer Adam Trinder will be hoping for some improved barrier manners from promising mare Cheeky One when she trials at Spreyton on Tuesday.
The four-year-old won five races in a row last preparation - a maiden, class 1 and three benchmark 66 races, all at Spreyton.
However she ended her campaign on a disappointing note when she reared in the barriers and virtually lost all chance in a race on her home track on September 5.
Unfortunately for connections, she did the same thing again when she trialled at Spreyton a fortnight ago, rearing at the start and settling a long-last before making up some ground to finish 5-1/2 lengths behind Turk Warrior.
Cheeky One is one of 40 horses scheduled to contest nine trials, with the first at 10.30am.
By his own high standards, Ricky Duggan has made a quiet start to the 2022 harness season.
He's had just 110 drives in 4-1/2 months and his winning strike-rate of 9 per cent is only half what he has averaged throughout his long and illustrious career.
But, although he may be taking fewer drives these days, the 52-year-old remains a force to be reckoned with in major races - as he showed again at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Duggan landed the feature double on Similan Beach in the Launceston Mile and Rockandahardplace in the North Eastern Pacing Cup.
He has now driven Similan Beach 21 times for 13 wins while he's one-from-one on Rockandahardplace.
Since making his debut in the 1986-87 season, Duggan has driven in more than 10,000 races and notched 1789 wins.
Reinsman Tim Yole was suspended for six weeks for careless driving in the North Eastern Pacing Cup.
Yole pleaded guilty to shifting out on Taroona Bromac at the 400m when not clear, contacting the sulky of Kuyomi and causing that horse to break and become badly unbalanced.
Stewards said that six other horses were also affected by the interference.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
