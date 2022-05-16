The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | May 17, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 16 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Past actions have aided revolting behaviour

COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

I AM disgusted on two counts regarding Tasmania's child sexual abuse commission of inquiry taking place. Firstly, the people put in charge of our children and who are supposed to keep them safe are using the power of authority to sexually abuse them.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.