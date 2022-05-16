Past actions have aided revolting behaviour

Reading that in this inquiry and other past inquiries regarding sexual abuse that the governing bodies of those employing predators have tried to sweep the accusations under the carpet, often calling the accusers liars and keeping the perpetrators in employment or moving them to another place of employment where they have continued their revolting actions. Hopefully, this inquiry will go some way to ensuring that these types of abhorrent actions do not happen again. Well done to those who have told their sad stories to the inquiry, they need to be commended for their bravery in reliving their nightmares.