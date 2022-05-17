The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Call to support LGBTIQ+ community and be a part of positive movement

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:14am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supporting LGBTIQ+ employees on IDAHOBIT

Tasmanian community leaders are calling on workplaces to support LGBTIQ+ employees today, which is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.