Supporting LGBTIQ+ employees on IDAHOBIT

Tasmanian community leaders are calling on workplaces to support LGBTIQ+ employees today, which is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia.
TasCOSS chief executive Ms Adrienne Picone said transgender and gender diverse people often experience high levels of stigma, discrimination and exclusion.
"As a direct result of this discrimination, many experience high levels of mental and physical ill-health as well as other vulnerabilities including homelessness and poverty," Ms Picone said.
"Divisive, discriminatory and harmful statements and laws, particularly from people in or aspiring to be in positions of leadership, exacerbate these impacts.
"Our industry wants to send a strong message to the trans and gender diverse community in Tasmania, especially those who work alongside us and use our services, that you are seen, respected and supported for who you are.
"We defend your dignity, value your contribution to the Tasmanian community and stand with you in your struggle to belong."
Ms Picone said the experiences and needs of trans and gender diverse Tasmanians were captured along with the broader LGBTIQA+ community in the recently launched LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians: Telling Us the Story Report.
"This report will inform the Tasmanian government's next framework and action plan for LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians and TasCOSS looks forward to working with the government on these," she said.
"The report found that there was still work to do with some LGBTIQA+ people still experiencing prejudice, exclusion, discrimination and violence across all aspects of Tasmanian society, at school, at work, at home and in our communities. We are excited to continue to be part of positive action to build on our state's progressing and contemporary culture and to support and celebrate our diverse community, which is our greatest strength."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
