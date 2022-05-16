While Australia's immediate political future may remain unknown for another week, the country's sporting outlook is not only locked in but guaranteed to get most fans' votes.
Politicians are wont to talk about taking action, but sports men and women prefer to actually do it, and a glut of the world's finest will be gracing our shores in the near future.
Last week, Australia was awarded hosting rights for the 2027 men's and 2029 women's Rugby World Cups - the third time for the former and first for the latter.
The Tasmanian steering the nation's sporting endeavours was quick to point out this was merely another course added to the feast of entertainment heading our way.
Ian Chesterman, whose job titles range from Australian Olympic Committee president to Legana father-of-three, said the tournaments are major additions to the country's sporting calendar leading up to the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.
"This is massive for rugby as a sport and for Australia as a great destination for major world events," he said.
"We know sports fans across Australia will be excited to have the world come to Australia."
Chesterman spoke of "Australia's green and gold runway" leading into Brisbane 2032 and there do indeed appear to be a host of events ramped up like ambulances in Boeing 747 form.
In the space of a month later this year, three major sports will host global showpiece events in Australia.
The UCI World Road Cycling Championships run from September 18 to 25 in Wollongong, NSW, the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup follows in Sydney from September 22 to October 1, and the ICC Twenty20 World Cup picks up the baton at assorted venues from October 16 to November 13.
Following this will be the FIFA Women's World Cup next year (July 20 to August 20), jointly hosted with New Zealand, plus the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria along with a host of international championships across a range of Olympic sports.
All of a sudden, Australia seems to be hosting almost as many global sporting contests as Qatar, only without the appalling human rights record and unexplained deaths of migrant workers.
There's even set to be some involvement from Chesterman's home state.
Hobart's Bellerive Oval will stage nine matches during the T20 World Cup (which the ICC helpfully dub "the pinnacle global event for cricket's fastest growing format") featuring such diverse nations as West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, Scotland and Qualifier 4.
Surprisingly, this will be the first time Australia has hosted the Men's T20 World Cup and follows a record-breaking women's tournament, held in early 2020, at which the second-highest crowd ever recorded for a women's sporting event (86,174) watched Australia win the final at the MCG.
Australia will also enter the eighth edition of the men's event as defending champions after winning their maiden title in Dubai last year.
Tasmania also expressed an interest in the FIFA Women's World Cup and Commonwealth Games but both bids were somewhat half-hearted and geared more towards making positive headlines than presenting a realistic case.
The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup is set to be Australia's biggest sporting event since the 2003 Rugby World Cup - when Tasmania did get to play a pivotal role by hosting the never-to-be-forgotten dead rubber between superpowers Romania and Namibia.
Australia has also recently witnessed the 2015 Cricket World Cup, 2017 Rugby League World Cup, 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2020 Women's T20 World Cup and has lined up world championships in cross-country running, netball, BMX and canoeing - to name just a few - before the Olympics return to our shores for a third time.
Unlike one of Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese next week, Australia's green and gold runway is just taking off.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
