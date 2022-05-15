Firefighters contain Mowbray house fire to one room

Tasmania Fire Service crews from Rocherlea and Launceston were called to the scene of a house fire at Clark Street, Mowbray, at 1.33am this morning.
On arrival, crews found a couch on fire in a single room of the house, which was contained and quickly extinguished.
A spokesperson for the Tasmania Fire service said there were no injuries and the cause was determined to be accidental.
Investigations found that the fire had emanated from decorative low voltage lighting in the room.
