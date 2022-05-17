Women's pennant finals saw a cracker of a match at Riverside as Scamander River travelled to play Launceston in the division 3 Cons Pearce final.
This would establish the team to travel to the state finals at the end of May. Launceston won by three games to two. Unfortunately, Scamander River were a player short due to a late COVID hit and gave Launceston one game in a walkover.
East Coast men's pennant has also finalised. Bicheno were too strong in the wash-up and will face Launceston division 3 at St Helens to decide the state finalist.
Launceston men were looking to keep their undefeated reign in divisions 1 and 3. Division 1 were defeated at Riverside by the reigning state title-holders 4/3 while division 3 kept a mammoth game differential of 34 wins to eight losses by overcoming Riverside at Prospect Vale.
Captain Greg Sawford will be eager to win against Bicheno and take his unbeaten team to the state finals on the North-West Coast. Launceston division 2 will look to keep their record intact in their final roster match.
Handicap pennant saw Tam O Shanter division 4 get automatic entry into this weekend's final at Riverside. In semi-final two Scottsdale division 6 were far too strong for Mowbray division 5, 7-0. Riley and Jasper Krushka were in top form as was captain Graeme Booth.
Women's pennant finished with a match between the top two teams. Launceston beat Riverside 4-1 and go to the state titles and North-West shields.
All three Launceston Golf Club teams submitted in Northern women's pennant were successful as were the three scratch teams in men's. I have not seen the "triple double" in my time and hearty congratulations to the club and their representatives.
The Northern team would have been happy as junior matchplay continued at Pittwater with a 5-5 result following the 7-3 drubbing at Longford a week earlier.
Return legs will be played in spring time, again at Longford and Pittwater, to ascertain an overall result.
Thanks go to Peter Roberts and Don Cameron for bus driving and organisation, the parents that drove golf gear and children down to Pittwater plus Golf Australia/TAS and Stuart Eaton.
Greens Beach are having extended difficulties cleaning up storm damage from March. Any members that can donate time, contact the club on 63 839102.
It is with much sadness that Greens Beach acknowledge the passing of club member Gil Lee. Gill was a regular on the golf course and hard on herself trying to beat the art of playing golf. The club will miss her personality and acknowledge the volunteer work she did, particularly in the kitchen and with her sewing skills. Love and thoughts were sent to Tim and extended family.
Upcoming events at Greens Beach include the Winter Cup Calcutta (Friday, June 10), Winter Cup (Saturday, June 11) and golf clinic (Sunday, June 12). Will White from Launceston Golf Club will conduct a junior clinic at 10am followed by golf lessons to hone skills at 12pm. Register at Greens Beach Golf Club.
The vets continue to get good numbers each Wednesday and it is good to see many new faces.
The EGG Cup has been played over three rounds at Exeter, George Town and Greens Beach and Greens Beach prevailed.
President Kenny Burles said the club welcomed 15 players from Launceston Golf Club. Unfortunately, vets on Wednesday, May 4, was washed out, but the rain is certainly welcome for the course.
Work has started on the course maintenance facility project now that Greens Beach have $182,949 in the bank from the State Government. The plan is to complete the construction phase in April 2023 to minimise disruption to course maintenance and players.
Members need to be aware that some trees will be removed close to the existing structures to provide room for the larger building and slab. This will be kept to a minimum to minimise the impact of this larger building.
The club will keep members informed through the newsletter and updates on the noticeboard.
Congratulations to Victoria for winning the interstate teams event at Sorrento in Victoria.
The first mixed gender format to be held saw Victoria prevail over South Australia. Tasmania, while winless as a team, had some excellent individual performances and a fantastic learning experience for team members.
Jorjah Bailey, Joey Bower, Mackenzie Wilson, Mark Schulze and Hunter Gillard all tasted individual success.
The men's and women's trophies were also awarded with South Australia taking out the men's for the first time in 39 years and Victoria claiming the women's after last winning in 2017.
Jed Morgan will play in his first majors after securing the Norman Von Nida Medal as the Order of Merit champion on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
The talented Queenslander, just 22, was confirmed as the winner by the PGA Australia chair Rodger Davis, with an unassailable lead ahead of the NT PGA Championship, the final event of the Tour.
The rising star of Australian golf earned just over $190,000 for the season, with the PGA of Australia ensuring his automatic entry to the US Open at Brookline Country Club next month, and The Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.
For the first time ever, Morgan will be one of three players on the Australasian Tour to gain a DP World Tour playing card, with the top three placed on the Order of Merit gaining exemption.
The 2022-23 DP World Tour season will begin at Morgan's hometown of Brisbane in November.
