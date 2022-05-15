A vigorous cold front is crossing western and northern Tasmania during the evening and overnight, bringing with it gusty showers and thunderstorms.
Locally damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 100 km/h are likely in the west and the north during the evening and overnight. Damaging wind gusts are most likely with showers or thunderstorms.
The damaging wind risk is expected to contract to the northeast of Tasmania late in the evening, and then clear the state by early morning, leaving a moderately gusty westerly stream over Tasmania on Monday.
Locations which may be affected include Devonport, Burnie, Smithton, Launceston, Scottsdale, Strahan and Queenstown.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 pm AEST Sunday.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
