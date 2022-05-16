Bower says she has the 'skills' for Lyons

A lifetime of experience as a businesswoman and public servant has prepared the Liberal candidate for Lyons Susie Bower for her next challenge, should she be successful on Saturday.
Tasmanian born and raised, Ms Bower, a fifth-generation Lyonite was born in Launceston, but grew up in Chudleigh before moving to Deloraine with her family as a child.
A graduate of the University of Tasmania and holding an MBA from the Australian Catholic University, Ms Bower has lived and worked in a variety of roles and locations across Australia - most recently as the chief executive of the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone in the North.
Before taking the role at Bell Bay, Ms Bower worked as an academic and lecturer at the University of Tasmania in the area of business, and as a public servant for both the Dorset Council as the director of community and economic development and more recently as a councillor with the Meander Valley Council.
She credits her eclectic career and almost three years with the Meander Valley Council as the catalyst for her move into federal politics.
"Having worked both sides of local government, having worked as a professional in local government and then as part of the community service role, that's what really sort of got me interested in taking on and challenging with this role was really that local government experience in Meander Valley - getting out to all the community groups and hearing on the ground what's happening," she said.
After winning preselection for the seat of Lyons, Ms Bower resigned as councillor in June last year and has spent the past eight months meeting with the residents of her electorate gauging what issues are key to voters.
Healthcare, roads, jobs and aged care have all been identified as the top issues by those who she has spoken with.
Employment is an issue close to the Liberal candidate's heart, who said she left the state as a younger woman after struggling to find work in Tasmania," she said.
"Looking at jobs and job creation... I mean, one of the reasons I left the state was because I couldn't find a job, and I don't want that for the young people of Tassie.
"I want them to - if they want to stay here - that they can find work in a career in Tasmania and I'm very passionate about that."
Increasing the number of doctors choosing rural general practice as their speciality and targeting those still at university to drive them towards the field was also an area she would make a focus - if elected.
"We know from research when people do their placements in rural and regional areas that there is a percentage of them that actually tend to stay in those areas when they finish their training," she said.
"It's putting things in place right back at the start, working with the doctors as they're doing their medical degrees and doing those placements.
"I think we'll actually try and turn around those percentages."
Asked why voters should choose her over another candidate, Ms Bower pointed to her past successes and said she would do the same from Canberra.
"My main point of difference is that I've already delivered for Tasmania as a private citizen," she said.
"The Blue Derby mountain bike trails was a tourism project that has transformed mountain biking in Australia, and quite arguably around the world. "I started that, that was my baby - that's one thing I've delivered.
"For me, it's about the skill set that I have. "You don't come into a community and tell them how to do it. You work with that community, and quite often they'll come up with a solution for things."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
