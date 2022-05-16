The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Bower says she has the 'skills' for Lyons

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 16 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW BLOOD: Susie Bower is standing for the seat of Lyons and says her past success speak to her suitability for the job. Picture: Paul Scambler

A lifetime of experience as a businesswoman and public servant has prepared the Liberal candidate for Lyons Susie Bower for her next challenge, should she be successful on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.