Abuse victim loses out again over government's 'aggressive' approach

For 30 years, a North-West man did not tell anyone about the abuse he was subjected to by his school principal when aged 11.
It set his life on a course of depression, fear, anxiety and the permanent distrust of men.
"It's a terrible thing to happen to a child. It murders a part of them, it destroys their life, it has destroyed mine. You become withdrawn, you don't go out and socialise," he said.
He was in his 40s when he disclosed his abuse to a counsellor following yet another breakdown. It was the first time he had really thought about trying to get genuine justice for his situation.
First he sought an apology from the then-education minister Jeremy Rockliff, but he did not get a formal response after three phone calls to his office.
Then he went to police, but was told there was insufficient evidence to prosecute. His abuser has since died.
Lastly he gave evidence at the child abuse royal commission, after which he was put onto Melbourne lawyer Angela Sdrinis, who was handling civil claims against the Tasmanian Government.
Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in Tasmania:
This was in 2016, but five-and-a-half years later, he still has not reached a settlement.
"The government is dragging its feet, still finding different excuses," he said.
The latest burden was when the government requested a psychiatrist's report as part of its assessment in January this year, as is the right of the defendant in civil matters. It was conduct with a male psychiatrist, but his distrust of men meant he did not fully disclose the extent of his trauma.
"It's making you relive it, it's leaving you in agony," he said.
Even today, his lawyer is still waiting to hear back from the government over the next steps.
Ms Sdrinis first approached the Tasmanian Government in 2015 suggested it bring in a settlement protocol for historic victims of child abuse, but did not receive a response until 2017.
Before limitations periods were abolished in 2018 - including for the North-West man, above - the government would barely engage on the matter.
Then a first settlement conference was held in 2019, which Ms Sdrinis described as "a disaster".
"The Solicitor-General's Office was aggressive in the way in which it approached the three matters that we were going to try to resolve that day," she said.
"One matter settled against advice because the client was quite traumatised by the responses that we were getting. [It was] my strong advice that the matter should not resolve."
In that case, the person received far less than they should have been entitled to. They have no way of contesting this again.
Ms Sdrinis said the next conferences were not much better.
"We rang the third claimant and said, don't even come. This is not going to be a good experience. We have no expectation that there will be any offer that we could recommend. Frankly, it will just be traumatising to you," she said.
The government only recently stopped using a defence in the Limitations Act that meant if a child consented to the relationship, it could not be regarded as abuse.
Since 2021, things have started to improve.
Ms Sdrinis said they were more frequently settling cases for victims.
"By late last year, we were resolving matters ... for amounts commensurate with what we see on the mainland," she said.
Issues remained, however.
Ms Sdrinis was still concerned at how the Solicitor-General's Office would claim documents could not be obtained, yet the department still had "free rein" over what it could find.
Others issues involved the government maintaining privilege over independent medical examinations it has obtained for abuse victims.
"We say [that] is completely inappropriate in child abuse matters, where the assessment can be very traumatic for the claimant and then to be told, well, 'we're going to maintain privilege over this report, we're not going to give it to you', is pretty triggering and I think inappropriate," Ms Sdrinis said.
This could be the next issue facing the North-West man and his psychiatric report in his continued search for justice.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
